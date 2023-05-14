Plaschke, Harvey James



Harvey James Plaschke, 88, of Louisville, KY, passed away May 2, 2023. He was born in Louisville on October 28, 1934 to the late Harvey P. and Annette Caster Plaschke.



Harvey and his family formerly lived in Dayton Ohio where he retired as a Social Worker with the Montgomery County Children's Services. He was a Marine Corps veteran of the Korean Conflict and was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Louisville.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Amparo Maribbay and a brother Grover Plaschke.



Survivors include his children, James Plaschke, John Plaschke (Jean) and Christina Plaschke; his sister, MiMi Priest (David) and two granddaughters, Nadia and Sophia.



Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 19th, 2023 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1960 Bardstown Road, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be Friday the 19th at 1:30 p.m. at New Albany National Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Dayton, Ohio, hospiceofdayton.org, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Arrangements are under the direction of Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road where online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.

