PLATTENBURG, Eugenia Gerak



Age 90, formerly of Oakwood, died peacefully on November 15, 2022. Services will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Oakwood, 33 W Dixon Ave, Dayton, OH 45419 at 11:00am Saturday, December 10. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit



www.routsong.com