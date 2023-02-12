PLEDGER, James Elbert



Age 90, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023. A funeral service will be Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 11:30AM at the First Baptist Church of Kettering, 3939 Swigert Road, Beavercreek, 45440. Family and friends may visit from 10:00AM until the time of service. James will be laid to rest at Miami Valley Memory Gardens where Air Force Honors will be rendered. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to Hospice of Dayton in honor of their compassionate care. For full remembrance and to share condolences please visit



