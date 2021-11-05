dayton-daily-news logo
X

PLEIMAN, Angela

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

PLEIMAN (Gallant), Angela

Angela (Gallant) Pleiman was born in Manitou Beach, Michigan, moved to Ohio to settle in Springboro, Ohio. She is

preceded in death by her mom, Marianne Gallant, her father, Alfred Gallant and her brother, John Gallant. She is survived by husband, Harold Pleiman, son Brian (Darlene), Mark (Sue) and Michael Pleiman. Grandchildren: Paige (Alex), Megan, Zach, Payton, Mia, Audrey and great-grandson Bentley. She attended Towne Church (Middletown, OH). She is in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Towne Church, 3722 Towne Blvd., Middletown, Ohio 45005 at 11:00 a.m.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
BLAYLOCK, Susan
2
ROBINSON, Stephen
3
PRENTICE, Harold
4
COLLINS, Anna
5
JONES, Joyce
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top