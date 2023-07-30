Pleiman, Lawan

PLEIMAN (Morris), Lawan "Ron"



Age 89, was peacefully called back to the Lord on Sunday, July 23, 2023. Ron was born October 30, 1933 in Yokum Station, Virginia to the late Victor & Maxine Morris. In addition to her parents, Ron was also preceded in death by her first husband, Leland Sowders; her second husband, Tom Pleiman; her brother, Victor "Louie" Morris; five sisters, Jewell Roberts, Barbara Roberts, Nila Dinges, Shirley Byers & May Joyce Seacat. Ron retired from General Motors Inland Div. with 28 years of service and she was a big fan of the Cincinnati Reds. Ron is survived by two sons, Mark L. Sowders, Sr. (Jamie) & Michael D. Sowders; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Glenda Robinson, Roger Morris and Randy Morris; and by her extended family & many good friends. Ron's wish was to have her body donated to the Wright State Anatomical Gift Program. She will be missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home (Vandalia) is assisting with arrangements.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral