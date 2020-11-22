PLUMLEY, Jeffery Paul



Went to his eternal rest on November 18, 2020. He is the



beloved husband of Penny (Penelope) Chase Plumley and Hero Dad to Rena Zarkovi, Lanexa, VA, Kristen Palmatier,



Beavercreek, OH, John Jeffery (Amanda) Plumley, Pocahontas, AR and Sarah (Tracy) Stoughton, Beavercreek, OH. Jeff was born in Englewood, NJ, on March 22, 1946, to Lloyd and Vera



Plumley. At 6 weeks old they moved to Leonardsville, NY, where he grew to love the farm land and the outdoors. Jeff started his DOD Firefighter career at the Watervliet Arsenal, Watervliet, NY, in 1976, transferring to Griffiss AFB, Rome, NY, until the base closure in 1996 and transferred to the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in VA where he retired in 2001. Jeff enjoyed exploring the NY State Lands and the ledges in Leonardsville, outdoor activities, being a Mr. Fixit, volunteering at church, fire department and community. His special place growing up and as an adult was Long Lake, NY. The loves of his life were his wife, Penny, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, He was predeceased by his parents and loving granddaughter, Shelby Plumley of Pocahontas, AR. Besides, his wife and children, he leaves behind his beloved grandchildren (he was loved as Papa) Nicktoria Palmatier, OH, Megan Zarkovi, VA, Brittney (Tori) Palmatier Nagel, OH, Ryan Zarkovi, VA, Erin (Hunter) Zarkovi Boswell, Hill AFB, Cheyanne Plumley, AR, Remington Plumley, AR,



Derek Stoughton, OH, Landon Stoughton, OH and Alaina Stoughton, OH. Great-grandchildren Orlando Palmatier Nagel, OH and Ryleigh Nagel, OH and two sisters, Carolyn Mannix, Oneida, NY and Phyllis Newton, West Winfield, NY, along with many nieces, nephews, friends and a brotherhood of Fire Fighters. Jeff had a great love of family, God and country, proudly serving all 3. He was a proud veteran, servicing four years in the Air Force. We will be together again!!! There will be a celebration of Jeff's life in honor of his birthday on March 20, 2021, at Aley United Methodist Church, Beavercreek, OH at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider Aley U.M. Church, Beavercreek, OH, or the charity of your choice.

