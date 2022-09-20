PLUNCHINSKY, Naomi

PLUNCHINSKY (Jackson), Naomi "Sis"



Naomi "Sis" (Jackson) Pluchinsky, of Springfield, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on September 17, 2022, after a valiant battle with various illnesses over the past several years. She was born in London, Ohio, on December 8, 1929, to the late Harry and Letha Jackson, of London, Ohio. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Darell Young, granddaughter, Jennifer Liming, and 8 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her husband, Mike of Springfield, daughter, Debi Ferguson of Spokane, Washington, and son, Michael (Trish) Pluchinsky of National City, California. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She spent the early part of her life around the London and Springfield areas, where most of her family still resides.



In 1970, Naomi moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where she met and married her husband, Mike, two years later. Naomi and Mike loved the great outdoors and spent every available moment they could hunting, fishing, RV'ing, and sightseeing the beautiful wilds of Alaska. Naomi worked at Alaska Sales and Service Car Dealership in Anchorage, Alaska, for 10 years, and several other car dealerships around the country for 25 years as an accountant. Upon moving to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in 1982, Naomi worked as Treasurer and Financial Secretary for 18 years at Western Oaks Church of the Nazarene. She also served as Treasurer on the Southwest Oklahoma District Women's Council. Naomi will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. "She loved her family with an unconditional love."



Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 10:00-12:00 p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, 2425 N. Limestone St., Springfield, Ohio. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Greg Mason. Naomi will be laid to rest at Kirkwood Cemetery, 1600 US Route 42 SW, London, Ohio, following the services. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



