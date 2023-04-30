Poelking, James E.



Poelking, James E., age 89 of Centerville passed away Thursday April 27, 2023. James followed in his Father's footprints dedicating his life to a sport he loved. Along with his brothers grew the family bowling business to what it is today. His love of the game propelled him into serving as President at the State and Local level along with various committees. He was inducted into the State and Local Bowling Hall of Fame. He also served the National BPAA as Convention Chairmen for 5 years. He was a Korean Army Veteran, a proud graduate and sponsor of University of Dayton and St. Thomas Academy. He is preceded in death by his wife Phyllis; Father Joseph T., Mother Margaret. sister, Virginia; three brothers, Jerry, Jon and Joe Jr. James is survived by his daughter, Julie Zuccola; a son, Joe(Michele); two sisters, Linda Weprin, Peggy Russell; three grandchildren, Alexis, Zachary, Kailyn; three great grandchildren, Sawyer, Emerson, Cameron; several nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial, will be at 11:00 am at the Church of the Incarnation on Friday, May 5. The family will receive friends at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. on Thursday May 4, from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital or Hospice of Dayton, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

