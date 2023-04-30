X

Poffenberger, Phyllis

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Poffenberger (Goldshot), Phyllis Marie

POFFENBERGER, Phyllis Marie, age 79 of West Carrollton passed away on April 26, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Esther Goldshot and husband, Everett L. Poffenberger, Sr. Phyllis is survived by daughters, Belinda (Mike) Hannah, Debbie (Scott) Burchett, son, Everett (Linda Janisieski) Poffenberger, Jr., 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She retired after numerous administrative positions and was a member of St. Jacob's Lutheran Church. Phyllis was a loving wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandma and will be dearly missed by all. Friends and family may visit from 5-7:00pm on Monday, May 1 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering. A funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, also at the funeral home. She will then be laid to rest in Heritage Hills Memorial Gardens, Springboro. A special thank you to all the staff at Miller Farm Place for the wonderful care and support over the last several days. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Montgomery County Humane Society.

