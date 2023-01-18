POHL, Donald F.



Age 89, of Kettering passed away on January 17, 2023. He was born on December 6, 1933, to the late Frank and Teresa Pohl (Reger). He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years Marjorie F. (Butkus) and a brother Richard Pohl. He is survived by five children Susan Jordan (Mark), Christopher, James (Beth), Marjorie Isaacs (Bill), Thomas (Rita); eleven grandchildren Benjamin Pohl (Erin Hamilton) Abigail Budiscak (Josh), Kendall Holmes (Robert), Danielle Ortiz, Matthew, Christopher, Joyanna, and Ivyrose Pohl, Olivia, Elena and Cecilia Pohl. Six great-grandchildren Dina, Tori, Emily and AJ Ortiz, Corinne and McLaren Holmes. He is also survived by two brothers Frank (Carol), Gerald, a sister-in-law Patricia Pohl and many nieces and nephews he always enjoyed.



Don was a 1951 graduate of Chaminade High School. He married his high school sweetheart on November 27, 1954, and started an internship in the tool and die industry. He spent two years in the Navy 1955-57 which included 6 months in the Mediterranean. He returned to Dayton and resumed his lifetime career in the tool and die business. In the late sixties Don started working for Jena Tool Corp. where he spent the majority of his working years progressing into various areas of the business including management and sales. A special thanks to the past and present owners of Jena who made an indelible mark on Don's life. He was an extremely honest, hardworking man and dedicated to his family. He was always there with a helping hand and support but never looking for the praise and recognition he so deserved.



Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am Friday, January 20th, 2023, at St. Charles of Borromeo Church. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 19th, 4-7pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd, Kettering, Ohio. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Family requests donations to Hospice of Dayton, envelopes available at the Funeral Home.

