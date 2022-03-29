POHL, Michael Allen "Mike"



Age 61, of Dayton, passed away at Hospice Of Dayton on Friday, March 25, 2022. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on July 16, 1960.



Mike was an avid hunter and fisherman....hobbies he had enjoyed with his Dad and continued with his brother Matt, and his sons. He was the life of the party, with a great since of humor, and he could always make you laugh. While Mike will be dearly missed by all who knew him, he would want everyone to raise a glass in his honor.



Mike was preceded in death by his father, Ronald E. Pohl and brother, Ronald E. Pohl, Jr. He is survived by his mother, Mary L. Pohl; sister, Kim (Mike) Lakey; brother, Matt (Angel) Pohl; daughter, Tiffany Collins, and granddaughters Sophia and Nora; sons Jake, Andy, and Chris; and "special friend" Rod Rehmert; as well as many nieces and nephews.



A visitation for Michael will be held Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45432. A funeral service will occur Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 11:00 AM, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45432. A burial will occur Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 12:30 PM at Dayton Memorial Park, 8135 North Dixie Drive, Dayton, OH 45414. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael's memory may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, PO Box 61420, Staten Island, New York US, www.apdaparkinson.org; and Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420 US, www.hospiceofdayton.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the Pohl family.

