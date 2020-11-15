





POHLMAN, James H.



94, of Hamilton, passed away at his home on Thursday,



November 12, 2020. Jim was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on May 3, 1926, to Herman and Nell (Moore) Pohlman. Jim was the co-owner of J&J Tire for 25 years and owner of Jim's (Goodyear) Tire & Auto Service for the last 32 years. He was awarded the Hamilton Rotary Club Free Enterprise Award. He served in the Navy during WWII and was a member of the VFW. He continued his education under the GI Bill and graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of



Missouri in 1951. On November 17, 1956, in St. Joseph's Church, he married Lois Lyons. Jim is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lois Pohlman; his children: Don (Lee) Pohlman, Jeff



(Ellen) Pohlman, Alan (Pam) Pohlman, Denise (Tim Livelsburger) Pohlman, Eric (Tonja) Pohlman and Kim (Justin) Tavares; 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters: Gay McBee, Kathleen Hutto, Marie Christian, Mary Louise Smoak, Clara Hamilton and Marilyn Burns; his brothers: Harry, William, Charles, Jack, Floyd and Robert; granddaughter: Mary Ann Pohlman; and his son Scott Pohlman. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 12:30 PM with Rev. John Kroeger officiating. Burial will follow at St. Stephen's Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Stephen T. Badin High School and St. Joseph Consolidated School. www.browndawsonflick.com.