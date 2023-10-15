Poland, William Edward "Bill"



William "Bill" Poland of New Carlisle, OH passed away on October 12th, 2023, at 79 years old after battling a lengthy medical condition. He is preceded in death by his wife Nancy, parents Arnold and Helen Louise Poland, two brothers Gerald and Richard Poland, sister Phyllis Jean Poland, and many close family and friends. He leaves behind two daughters; Melissa (Mark) Martin and Jamie (Doug) Collins along with three grandchildren; Hallie, Kaitlyn and James Collins. Sisters Nancy (Dave) Engle, Pat (Todd) Studebaker, and Kathy (Dave Mumma) Sink. Lifelong friends; Nancy Cable and Wayne Whiting, along with numerous family members and friends. Bill enjoyed a full and adventurous life. If he wanted to do it, he did it. Wanting to go, he went. He wanted to buy it, he would lose it and own four. He was a collector of all the things but his biggest pride and joy behind family was Bill's Place. Owned and operated since 1969, his bar patrons were family and there are 54-plus years of memories locked inside those ivy-covered walls. Memories that will forever live on. To honor Bill's memory a visitation service will be held from 11 am -1 pm on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar, and Fraley funeral home in New Carlisle followed by graveside services at Glen Haven Cemetery. We ask attendees to wear Hawaiian print or bright colors in his honor. A celebration of life will also be held at Bills Place directly following the services for those who wish to pay their respects where it all began.





