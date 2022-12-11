POLESKEY, Gary L.



Colonel, USAF (ret), passed away on Thursday, December 1. He was born in Belleville, Illinois, preceded in death by his parents and sister. He is survived by his wife Barbara, brother Carl, son Steve, daughter Laura, and six grandchildren. Gary received a BS in Marketing from the University of Illinois and an MBA from Northwestern University. He served 25 years in the Air Force as a contracting and acquisitions officer. After retirement, he worked for Dayton Aerospace Inc, serving on the Board and as Vice President. He played saxophone in the University of Dayton New Horizons Band, was active at Peace Lutheran Church, was a strong supporter of Fighting Illini athletics, and a life-long St. Louis Cardinal fan. Visitation will be 10:00 am on Tuesday, December 27, at Peace Lutheran Church in Beavercreek, a Memorial service at 11:00 am followed by military honors at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Peace Lutheran Church Endowment Fund or the Hartley University of Dayton New Horizons Music Endowment.


