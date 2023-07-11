X

Politz-Rowlett, Wilma

Obituaries
13 hours ago

Politz-Rowlett, Wilma "Pat"

Wilma (Pat) Politz Rowlett passed away peacefully on July 8, 2023 at the age of 89, after a brief illness. Pat was born in Lincoln County, Kentucky on April 6, 1934. As a young child, Pat had a love/admiration for beautiful things; springtime flowers especially. Pat became an exceptional cosmetologist who owned a beauty salon and boutique, StyleArama, in Mason, Ohio for 50 years. She and her daughter, Brenda (husband, Steve) Crank worked together making ladies beautiful each day. Pat always had a cheerful, faithful spirit. She loved her husband, Glenford Rowlett and deceased husband, Tyke Politz of 20 years. In retirement she enjoyed living at Ohio Living/Mt. Pleasant in Monroe, Ohio. Pat was the daughter of John and Ruth Meade.



She is survived by her husband, Glenford Rowlett; her three children; her sisters, Alma and Yvonne; and several grand and great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Ohio Living/Mt. Pleasant (225 Britton Lane, Monroe, Ohio 45050) on Thursday, July 13, with visitation starting at 1:00 pm and the service beginning at 2:00 pm.

Special thanks to Mt. Pleasant staff, Stan, Renee, Missie, Ricci B., all nurses, aides and maintenance. Ohio Living Hospice staff is exceptional, thank you.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your cancer charity of choice.



"You're home" God bless you.

