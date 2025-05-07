Polski, Patricia Ann



Patricia (Pat) Polski, age 91, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on May 3, 2025 at The Ridge in Beavercreek, an Alzheimer's care facility. Pat was born November 30, 1933 to the late Charles and Helen (Nagy) McDaniel in Dayton, Ohio. Pat and her older brother, the late Reverend Rodney McDaniel, were raised in Eaton, Ohio. After graduating from Eaton High School in 1952, Pat moved to Dayton. She lived at the YWCA and then the Loretto, an all-female Catholic residence hall. Her first job was at Ohio Bell and then she went to work at NCR in the billing department. On May 7, 1960, Pat married the love of her life, Alfred (Al) Polski. She then worked as a receptionist/assistant at a physician's office until "retiring" from the professional world to raise their daughter, Annette. Pat enjoyed traveling, dining out, gardening, and spending time with friends and family. She was an active member of the Holy Name Society at St. Luke Church. Pat was also a dog lover and had two collies. She will be remembered for her friendliness, kindness, and spunky personality. Pat is survived by her husband Al of almost 65 years, daughter, Annette (Adam) Nirode, and grandson Anthony. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. A special thank you to the staff of Day City Hospice for their loving care and support during her final days. Visitation will be at Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek on Thursday, May 8, 2025 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral will be at St. Luke Catholic Church in Beavercreek on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 10:30am, followed by a luncheon at the church and then burial at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Pat's memory to Day City Hospice (7601 Paragon Rd., Dayton, OH 45459) or the Alzheimer's Association, Miami Valley Chapter (6 North Main St., Dayton, OH 45402).



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com