POMPOS, Karen

POMPOS (Astor), Karen "Boots"

Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at home after a short battle with heart complications. She was born on

December 13, 1943, in Dayton and was a long-time resident of Miamisburg. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Charles R. and Dorothy Douglas Denny Astor. Karen is

survived by her husband of 56 years, Thomas "Thom" Pompos; son, Brad (Courtney) Pompos; grandchildren, Colton, Jackson, and Hadley Pompos; sister, Pam (Ron) Siler; brother, Doug (Elaine) Astor; and numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Karen was a graduate of Miamisburg High School Class of 1961 and enjoyed her time being part of Club '61. Karen worked at Third National Bank and then had a long tenured childcare business for over 20 years mostly

serving Miamisburg City Schools teachers. Karen spent 15 years as the Arts and Crafts Chairman of the annual Miamisburg Spring Fling Festival and was active in the Miamisburg Alumni Assoc. for many years. Karen enjoyed many trips traveling to the Great Smoky Mountains and the Outer Banks in North Carolina. Karen was a great mother and grandmother and will be truly missed by her family. It was Karen's wish that services be private for the family and close family friends at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Burial will take place at Hillgrove Union

Cemetery, Miamisburg. Contributions in Karen's memory can be made to Miamisburg City Schools Campus Quest. Personal condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting

Karen's memorial at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

