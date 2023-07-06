Pomputius, Sally Abbott

Abbott Pomputius, Dr. Sally



Dr. Sally Abbott Pomputius age 82 of Springfield passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at home, surrounded by her family. She died of complications of multiple myeloma (a bone marrow cancer), which she had courageously endured since 1999. Sally was born on January 11, 1941 in New Castle, Virginia to the late Taft and Lucille (Wiley) Abbott. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Earl (Beverly) Abbott. Sally leaves behind her beloved husband of 55 years, Dr. James Pomputius; children: Susan Ayres, Michael (Shirin) Pomputius, Martha (Dorothy VanDeCarr) Pomputius and Gregory Pomputius; grandchildren: Dorothy Ayres, William Ayres, Elizabeth Pomputius, Nicholas Ayres, John Pomputius and Holland Pomputius as well as her brothers: Fred (Sue) Abbott, Dr. Tom (Anna) Abbott and Dr. Tim Abbott.



Sally was an alumna of Mary Washington College of the University of Virginia, and in 1966 she graduated from the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond. She then completed an internship at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, and practiced Family Medicine until retiring in 2020. She was extremely dedicated to her patients and her profession, working for 55 years on the Mercy Medical Staff, and serving as the only woman to be elected Chief of Staff at Mercy Hospital. She was co-founder of Wright State University's Family Practice Residency, where she taught and mentored many students, sharing her knowledge and love of her healing profession.



Sally was very respected within Family Practice, serving in many leadership roles. She was the medical director of St. John's Center and later of Springfield Manor, where she was fiercely dedicated to the health, comfort and dignity of the elderly under her care. She served as an officer in the Ohio State Academy of Family Physicians, and in 1993 she was chosen as Ohio Family Physician of the Year.



Outside of her professional life, Sally was devoted to her family, her church, and many local organizations. She was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church for over 50 years, serving in many roles including as the first woman to be president of the Church Council in its history. In later years she also attended St. Raphael Church. She was a member of the local Rotary, served on the school board at Ridgewood School, and was one of the founders and leaders of the Emmaus Movement chapter in Springfield. In 2013 Sally was honored by her alma mater, now renamed the University of Mary Washington, with the Distinguished Alumnus Award, for significant achievements and contributions to her profession and community.



The family would like to extend thanks to the many home aides who provided help to Sally during her final years, as well as local physicians, other healthcare providers, and Hospice staff.



Sally enjoyed her work, family, church, travel vacations, friends, music, ballroom dancing, and reading. She led a full life.



A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Her funeral will follow on Monday, July 10 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Kevin Scheuller officiating. Sally will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to the American Cancer Society in her honor. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center

2425 North Limestone St.

Springfield, OH

45503

https://www.jacksonlytle.com