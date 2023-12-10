Ponder, Doris

Ponder (Myers), Doris



Doris Ann Myers Ponder, age 85 of Oxford, Ohio passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Woodland Country Manor.



Doris was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 13, 1937 to Keith and Ina May (nee: Shephard) Myers. She was a graduate of Stewart High School.



Many will remember her in the Talawanda School District, where she worked for many years as a bus driver. Doris was a long time member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Most of all though, Doris loved spending time with her family. She was a caregiver at heart which meant for her always putting her family first.



Doris leaves behind her loving children Rick (Kim) Ponder and Donna (Jeff) Ponder; daughter-in-law Carman Ponder; grandchildren Scott, AJ, Kristina, Courtney, Sarah, and Dustin; and several great-grandchildren and sister-in-law Jill Myers; as well as many other family members and friends. Doris was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ron Ponder in 1998, her son David Ponder in 2017, and her brother, Calvin Myers in 2015.



The family would like to thank Woodland Country Manor for all the kindness and compassion provided during her stay there and especially during her final days.



The family will receive friends Monday, December 11, 2023 from 11:30 AM until time of Funeral Services at 12:30 PM, all at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio. Immediately following funeral services, Doris will be laid to rest beside her son and husband in College Corner Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association; PO Box 7023, Merrifield VA 22116-7023.



