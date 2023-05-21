Pont, Helen Sandra "Sandy"



Sandy was born in Uhrichsville, Ohio to Naomi Ruth (nee Wilson) and Donald Wilson Stoutt on December 27, 1933. She is the beloved wife of the late John Pont; devoted mother of John (Aggie) Pont, Jennifer (Tom) Shrack and Jeff (Lynn) Pont; cherished grandmother of John (Casey) Pont, Aimee (Scott) Chadwick, Kevin Pont, Chris (Kara) Shrack, Ashton Shrack, Ciera Shaw, Alison (Aaron) Hansen, Amanda (AJ) Hamilton, great-grandmother of Finn and Charlotte; and dear sister of Donald (Connie) Stoutt.



Sandy graduated as Valedictorian from Uhrichsville High School. In 1955, she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Miami University. While there, she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega. She was also later an active member of PEO and enjoyed her time as an educator teaching in various local schools. Sandy returned to MU three decades later to earn her Master's Degree in Education in 1989.



In 1956, the son of an immigrant would marry this small-town girl; John and Sandy would go on to impact so many lives, travel the world, and remain devoted to each other for the rest of their days. Sandy was the epitome of class. She was always consistent in character, never changing who she was regardless of the situation. Those who knew her described her as gracious, bright and patient.



As the wife of a college football coach, Sandy was also known for showing great support for the colleges and teams John coached. In 2019, Sandy received Indiana University's Bicentennial Medal from IU president Michael McRobbie in recognition of her distinguished and distinctive service in support of the mission of the college.



Back home in Oxford, Sandy was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She also enjoyed attending her book groups, gardening groups and knitting groups. She was a member of the Oxford Country Club and enjoyed the society at the Knolls of Oxford. But above all, Sandy loved to spend time with her grandchildren, who were her greatest joy. She was a beacon in the lives of those who knew her and will be deeply missed.



A visitation for Sandy will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 4-6 pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford OH 45056. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Oxford with burial at Oxford Cemetery. Donations may be made to Talawanda High School Football.

