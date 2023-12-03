Pontisso, Betty Lou

PONTISSO (Leach), Betty Lou

age 93, of Xenia, Ohio passed away on Friday, December 1, 2023. Betty was born in Wellston, Ohio to the late Harold and Iva Leach. She is preceded in death by her husband, of 55 years, John and their son Chris Pontisso. Betty is survived by her children: John(Peggy) Pontisso, Janeen(Jerry)Hyatt, and Denise(C.D.)Smith, grandchildren: Rachel(Brian)Dugan, Morgan Price, and Dana Pontisso, great-grandchildren: Sophie; Taylor, Xavier, Johnathan and Donovan, brother Donald Leach. Family to receive friends 10:00am to 11:30am Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel; with service at 11:30am. Betty will be laid to rest in Valley View Memorial Gardens.

