Pontsler, Pauline

Pontsler (Minnick), Pauline I. "Tootie"



Pauline I. (Tootie) Pontsler, 92, of Springfield, passed away February 25, 2024, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 23, 1931, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Opal (Brown) Minnick. Mrs. Pontsler was a member of the Moose Auxiliary, the American Legion Auxiliary and the V. F. W. Auxiliary in Holiday, Florida. She is survived by two sons; Ronald (Kim) Pontsler and Charles (Jeanne) Pontsler, grandchildren; Brian Pontsler, Jeff (Jenny) Pontsler, Kari Pontsler, Whitney (Jacob) Hall, Taylor (Drew) Watkins, Chad Pontsler and Todd Pontsler, one sister; Dorothy Green and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; Emory (Boe) Pontsler Jr. in 2006, one son; Robert Pontsler two sisters; Irene Gray and Lydia Jackson and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1;00PM Friday in Rose Hill chapel with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:30PM until the time of the services in the chapel. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.



