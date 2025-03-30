Poole, Theresa

Obituaries
3 hours ago
X

Poole, Theresa A.

age 76 of Dayton, Ohio departed this life Friday, March 21, 2025.

She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 8:30 AM. Service to follow 9 AM, Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at Rhema Lighthouse Christian Center, 3271 Glen Helen Rd, Dayton, OH 45406. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Kindrick, Rus
2
Applegate, Janet
3
Blake, Russell
4
Banziger, John
5
Bell, Ranette