Poole, Theresa A.



age 76 of Dayton, Ohio departed this life Friday, March 21, 2025.



She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 8:30 AM. Service to follow 9 AM, Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at Rhema Lighthouse Christian Center, 3271 Glen Helen Rd, Dayton, OH 45406. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



