POPE, Iris Elisabeth



Iris Elisabeth Pope, 60 was called home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Dayton, OH. Iris was born to Ernest and Bessie Morrow on December 23, 1961.



She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Pearline Cartwright, Jacqueline Morrow and brothers Randy Morrow and Johnny Morrow.



She is survived by her son Jason Brown, daughters Chelsea (Brian) Johnson and Jasmine Brown. Brother, Gerald Gullette (OH). Sisters: Mary Belton (MD), Wanda Barney (Jeff) and Gay Debrill (OH). Grandkids: Evian Hutson, Jason Ramsey, Willie Hutson III and Au'Nalaya Johnson, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and a host of Relatives. Special Friend and Confidant Clarence (Rudy) Young. Celebration of Life Central State West, 840 Germantown St., on Sunday, December 4 at 2pm.

