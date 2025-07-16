Popham, MaLynda

MaLynda J. Popham, 56, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday morning, July 13, 2025. Her funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. www.littletonandrue.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

