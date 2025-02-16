Postlethwait, Errol



Errol "Lynn" Postlethwait, 83, of Englewood, Ohio, passed peacefully after a long battle with angiosarcoma on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 surrounded by love and family. Lynn was born in Reader, WV and a graduate of West Virginia University, where he earned his B.S. in Business and Accounting. He then served in the U.S. Army, married, and relocated to Dayton, Ohio, where he spent 30+ years at General Motors in Finance and Management. A role model to many, Lynn was loved by all who knew him and one of the kindest souls to walk this Earth.He cherished sports (especially WVU), coaching soccer, music, travel, his many friends, but above all, his beloved family. Lynn was preceded in death by parents, Coy and Evalyn Postlethwait, and sister Marsha McCoy. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 57 years, Jana; daughters Molly Fortuna (Clay) and Mindy Hyre (Mark Evans); grandchildren Crystal Strasser (Kirk), Ashley Cook (Devon), Coy Hyre, and Luke Hyre; great-granddaughter, Lyla Lynn Cook, and many extended family members. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 pm, on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd, Englewood). The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Roads to Recovery (Autism) or The National Multiple Sclerosis Society (Multiple Sclerosis). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com. Lynn's laughter and heart of gold will be greatly missed but will live on in all of us.



