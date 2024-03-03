POSTON, Samuel T. "Sam"



SAMUEL T. POSTON, age 73, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2024, with Hospice of Dayton Home Care. A man of deep Christian faith and dedicated to his family, Sam is now at peace in his heavenly home after a six-month battle with cancer. Sam graduated from Flushing High School in Flushing, OH, and later completed his undergraduate studies at Ohio Northern University. He completed his Master of Science in School Psychology at Miami University in 1974. Sam spent his professional career between Huber Heights, Springfield City, Fairborn City and Northeastern Local Schools as a psychologist for 25 years, before retiring in 2009. He also established his own private psychological practices in both Springfield and Tipp City from 1985 to 1999. During his life, Sam was a member of many organizations, including Theta Chi Fraternity, Kiwanis Club of Springfield, and the Ohio School Psychologists Association. He was a faithful member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church for many years, where he taught bible study and Sunday school classes. Sam's Christian faith was central to his life. He was active in the Emmaus Community of Springfield, the Kairos Prison Ministry and participated in mission trips to Ohio, Kentucky, and Belize communities. Sam was also dedicated to the Fellowship of AA and humbly served others seeking sobriety. An avid hiker and outdoorsman, Sam and his son, Ben, section-hiked the Appalachian Trail over 23 years, starting in 1998, concluding in 2021. Sam was happiest when hiking the trail with Ben and they both finished the trail together at Mt. Katahdin, Maine on August 31, 2021. Sam leaves behind his beloved wife of 51 years, Kathy Poston; son, Ben (Shira) Poston of Los Angeles, CA and their son, Mayer Willard Poston; mother, Mary J. Poston of Naples, FL; sisters-in-law, Carol Poston of Marion, OH and Susie Wiegand of Mansfield, OH; brothers-in-law, Glay (Nancy) Wiegand of Loveland, OH, and Dan (Sharon) Wiegand of Mansfield, OH, along with many nieces and nephews. Sam was welcomed into his Heavenly Home by his father, Willard E. Poston; brother, Glen W. Poston; father and mother-in-law, Gilbert (Kay) Wiegand; brother-in-law, Fred Wiegand; nephews, Isaac Poston and Aaron Wiegand along with niece, Cheryl Broadnax. Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 Saint Paris Pike, Springfield, where funeral services will begin at 1:00pm, Pastor Thomas Brodbeck officiating. Sam will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery. A livestream will be available via the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church YouTube Page beginning at 1:00pm. Memorial gifts may be made in Sam's name to the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 1801 Saint Paris Pike, Springfield, Ohio 45504.



The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the Poston Family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





