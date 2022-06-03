POTTER, Jr.,



Charles Abraham



Charles Abraham Potter Jr., 79, of Springfield, Ohio, went to be with his heavenly Father on May 30, 2022. He was born



on August 26, 1942, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, to the late Charles and Martha (Sherrock) Potter Sr. Charles was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved being outdoors and hanging out with his family and good friends. He is survived by his wife and life partner Sylvia Gochenouer; two sisters Elizabeth Maynard and Amber Dillow; his children Charles (Shery) Potter Cogan, Roger (Lisa) Gochenouer, David Potter, Charles Potter, Tammy (Potter)



Anderson, Marsha (Potter) Frazier (Wally Collett) and Terry Potter; stepchildren Larry Gochenouer and Tracy (Keith)



Hopper; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, many siblings, his wives Nancy C. (Evans) Potter and Mary A. Hartley; his stepfather Renee Gochenouer; and his granddaughter Britany Staton. Visitation will be held from



5PM until 8PM, Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with services immediately following at 8:00PM. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

