POTTER, Wilfred L.



Wilfred L. Potter, 80 passed away peacefully with his family at his side on June 12, 2025 after a lengthy illness. Willy was born in Springfield, Ohio on September 16, 1944 to Hattie and Mason Potter. He was preceded in death by both his parents, his sister Joyce (Charles) Shellabarger, and his son, James Potter. Willy was a 1962 graduate of Shawnee High School, a 1974 graduate of Central State University and a 1978 graduate of Ohio Northern University School of Law. He worked at International Harvester from 1963 to 1975 while pursuing his undergraduate and moved to Ada, Ohio in 1975 for Law School. He returned to Springfield in 1978 to Join the law firm of Juergens and Juergens and then to private practice at 123 North Limestone Street where he remained until his retirement in 2013. He spent his retirement doing just what he always wanted to do, golfing several times a week, working on his beloved Sunbeam Tiger with Jimmy and hanging out with his dog Morgan and cat Nermal. Willy is survived by his love of over 40 years, Sharon (Fenters) Potter; Daughter, Jan (Jayson) Sturgeon and grandson Maxwell Sturgeon; brother Leon (Linda) Potter; Brother-in-law Charles Shellabarger; Nieces and nephews, Randy (Jackie) Potter, Rhonda (David) Priest, Joann (Mike) Stratton, Karen Whitt, and Chuck (Wendy) Shellabarger. Per Willys request, there will be no services. He has been entrusted to Conroy Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com