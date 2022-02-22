POTTS, Maxine

POTTS (Partin), Maxine



The world is a little less today with the passing of an incredible mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. On February 18, 2022, Maxine (Partin) Potts of Franklin, Ohio, passed away after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martha (Lambdin) and Garret Partin, by her beloved son, Byno Ryvers Partin and by her cherished daughter, Michileigh Partin. She is survived by her loving daughter, Teresa Robin (Duane) Sulski, her devoted grandson David (Jennifer) Barcalow, and her treasured great-grandchildren, Violet, Hayden and Logan. Maxine was blessed with a large and loving family. Preceding her in death are her sisters; Edith Britton, Mae Overton, June Price, DeeDee Pugsley, and her brothers; Edward Partin, Wayne Partin and Earl Partin. She is survived by her sisters Jean Lowe, Lois Davis, Edra (John) Mitchell, Bobbie (Dick) McLaughlin, and brothers; Kenneth (Patsy) Partin, Ronnie (Maxine) Partin, Larry (Diane) Partin, and Randall (Debbie) Partin. She is survived as well by many loving nieces and nephews.



Maxine was a strong, courageous, lovely woman who taught her family the value of hard work and devotion to family. She was born June 5, 1938, in Frakes, Kentucky. She relocated to Ohio for work and was a "Founder" at the Avon Products, Inc. plant in Springdale, Ohio. She retired from Avon after over 30 years of service. Following her retirement, she worked as a bookkeeper for a Domino's Pizza franchise for over 15 years. She was also a great believer in the value of having fun. She shared with us all her love of theater, music, and nature. She volunteered at The Cincinnati Art's Aronoff Center for several years and has her name on a plaque there commemorating her service. She was a true lover of the arts, but the art she loved most was literature. As a great lover of words, she



always encouraged us to go to college in order to be able to support ourselves, but also to be equipped to live a meaning-filled life. As her daughter, whenever I read a good book, she is the first person I would call to say, "Oh, you've got to read this". Actually, she is the first person I want to call about most everything and that is surely the sign of a wonderful mother. She will be sorely missed in the lives of all who knew her.



Services to celebrate her life will be at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45005. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 24 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Funeral Service to follow at 12:00 p.m. with Larry and Ronnie Partin officiating. Interment will be at Germantown Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to



