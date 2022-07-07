POUND, Patricia M.



71, of Trotwood, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born July 17, 1950, to the late Seldon J. and Dorothy E. (Good) Terrill. In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her brother, Mike Terrill, and brother and sister-in-law, Marvin and Fran Terrill. She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Albert W. Pound Sr.; brothers, Larry and Zula Strawser, Robert and Val Strawser, and James and Betty Terrill; sister-in-law, Carolyn Terrill; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Patty had many pets she enjoyed taking care of, named Meiko, Kiko, Buffy, Smokey, Blue, Misty, Stripes, Mommy, and Fluffy. She and Albert liked to go fishing, camping, and going to dog shows. She loved spending time with Albert's grandchildren and being a great-aunt. The family will receive friends Friday, July 8, 2022, from 10AM to 12PM at PREBLE MEMORY GARDENS FUNERAL CENTER, 3377 US Route 35 East, West Alexandria 45381. The funeral service will begin at 12PM with Pastor Jerry Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery. Contributions in Patty's memory may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton 45420. www.RLCFC.com.

