POWDERS, Patricia Ann



Patricia Ann Powders, born in Cleveland, Ohio, on October 23, 1952, died on June 25, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio. She was



a graduate of Kettering High School and Wright State



University School of Nursing. She will be buried in Calvary Cemetery. She is survived by her sister, Jeannine Powders Marston, of Palo Alto, California.