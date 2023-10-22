Powell, James E. "Jim"



James (Jim) E. Powell, 67 passed away in Cumming, Georgia on October 9th, 2023. He was surrounded by his wife and children after a fight with pancreatic cancer. He was brave, strong, and never complained.



Jim was born July 24th, 1956 in Dayton, Ohio to John and Penny (Hatch) Powell. He was the youngest of four children. Jim grew up in Beavercreek, Ohio and graduated from Beavercreek High School. Jim attended College at Wright State University before moving to Gunnison, Colorado and graduating from Western State College.



Jim's first job was in the accounting and business office of Montrose Memorial Hospital in Montrose, Colorado. This was followed by 33 years at IBM with retirement in 2017.



In 1983, Jim married Denise (Allen) Powell and she survives him. He is also survived by his children Jason (Jessica) Powell, Jacob (Arabella) Powell, and Jenna (Clint) Jarvis; Grandchildren Tyler, Isabelle, Emily Powell, Lucas Powell. In addition, he is survived by his Mother Elaine (Penny) Powell, one sister Andrea (Parnell) Ladd, Brother and sister-in-laws Larry (Barb) Bruce, Nancy (Bruce) Jones.



He was preceded in death by his father John, Sister Lynn, Brother Mike and Sister-in-law Linda.



Jim was a lifetime member of Beaver United Church in Beavercreek Ohio.



Jim dedicated his life to his family and the Lord. Jim and Denise went on many vacations throughout their years together. Their favorite vacations were the ones they got to spend with family and friends. Jim also had a love of history and politics.



Jim enjoyed all sports. But during the fall, no matter where he was, you would always find him close to a TV cheering on his Ohio State Buckeyes!!



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life service on Sunday October 15th 2023 at FaithWay Baptist Church in Cumming, GA at 3:00pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faithway Baptist Church or the Pancreatic cancer research fund.



Online condolences and special memories may be shared with family by visiting the obituary page at https://www.mcdonaldandson.com/obituary/JamesJim-Powell



