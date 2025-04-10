Powell, John

Powell, Jr., John Henry



John Henry Powell, Jr., age 79, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Hospice of Dayton. Born in Middletown, Ohio on October 9, 1945 he was a son to the late John Henry, Sr. & Nina (Lamm) Powell. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Dennis Powell and a grandson Lance Lawrence.



Survived by his wife, Wilma (Combs) Powell: son Travis & Robin Powell: step-children Elizabeth Achs; Terrie & Greg Lawrence: grandchildren Nora Powell; Henry Powell; Trevor Achs; Peyton Achs; Mason Achs; Anthony Joseph Lawrence; Kristen Lawrence; Kelly Lawrence: sister Beverly Powell.



Friends may call on the family from 10:00- 11:00 AM on Thursday April 10, 2025 at the Anderson Funeral Home, Franklin, Ohio. Funeral service to begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor Dennis Phillips presiding. Burial to follow at Woodhill Cemetery, Franklin, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in John's honor. Fond memories may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com for Powell family.



