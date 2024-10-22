POWELL, Judith



Judith Marlene Powell (Talbott), 78, of Beavercreek, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with cancer on October 18, 2024. Loving wife of Frank Powell, cherished mother of Denise (David) Bystrek, Melissa (John) Stewart, Karla (Russ) Stewart, Scott (Angie) Strawser and adored grandmother of Nicholas Bystrek, Colin "Eric" Bystrek, Taylor Stewart, Klarise Stewart, Kellan Stewart, Olivia Strawser and Owen Strawser. Judi is also survived by her nephew Jeff Van Zant.



Judi was preceded in death by her parents Charles Ernest and Juanita Talbott and her sister Linda Van Zant.



Family will be celebrating Judi's life in private.



https://www.newcomerdayton.com/obituaries/judith-marlene-powell



