POWELL, Madeleine E.



Madeleine E, Powell, age 81, of Sugarcreek Township, passed away peacefully at her home on May 10, 2021, after an extended ailment. Madeleine was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Wayne; her parents; Lester and Teresa (Mayer) Holtvoigt and her siblings, Lester Holtvoigt, Robert Holtvoigt, Fred Holtvoigt and Miriam Drake. Madeleine was born in Dayton on October 20, 1939, and graduated from the University of Dayton before embarking on a 30+ year career as a teacher for the Dayton City Schools. Madeleine became lifelong friends with several of her colleagues, gathering for monthly lunches for several years after her retirement. Despite her career commitments, Madeleine always found time to support her sons in their athletic and academic pursuits. She leaves them with fond memories of family trips and her excellent cooking. Madeleine was a voracious reader her whole life and enjoyed her Super Seniors fitness classes and daily walks in her later years. Madeleine and Wayne enjoyed a long, happy retirement focused on family, friends and their mutual love of antiques. They were beloved by their Wagner Hill neighbors, who enjoyed flowers and vegetables from Madeleine's garden. In addition, they had a large network of friends throughout the Southwest Ohio antique collecting community. Madeleine will be fondly remembered by sons, Barry Powell (Darlene) of Roswell, GA, and Todd Powell of Gainesville, FL; Barry's children, Brittany and Brandon Powell; Todd's children Ty and Tate Powell; numerous nieces/nephews in addition to several friends and neighbors. She was grateful for her home caregivers over the past year, especially her dear friend Heather of Home Care Associates. The family will hold a Memorial Ceremony to celebrate the lives of Madeleine and Wayne on Friday, June 18, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH. Visitation will be from 10-11 AM followed by a short service at 11 AM. Donations in their honor can be made to the American Heart Association. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

