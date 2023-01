POWELL, Nevin



Nevin Powell, 69 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on January 6, 2023, Service will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 South Yellow Springs St., Springfield, OH. The funeral will be at 12 noon with Rev. Cheryl Powers Officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.