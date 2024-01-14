Powers, Janice Lee



Janice Lee Powers, age 86, of Springfield, Ohio, moved to her Heavenly home on January 10, 2024. She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Janice worked at Olan Mills in Springfield for nearly 50 years. Most of all she loved family gatherings, gardening, cooking, bowling, and playing cards. She will always be remembered for her keen eye for style, tasty cooking, honesty, and wit. She was born to the late Isadore Son and Ora Lee (Blaire) Horne on November 11, 1937, in Johnson County, Kentucky. She is survived by her children, Rock (Jodi) Powers of Marysville, Rhonda (Lynn) Gibson of Lancaster, Kentucky, and Renee Williams of Springfield; her grandchildren, April (Jake) Barnes, Kylee (Paul) Dawson, Jessica (Jason) Fyfe, Travis (Elizabeth) Powers, Kala Hurn (Josh Evans), and Kiersten Hurn (Aaron Frederick); great-grandchildren, Ethan, McKinley, Macie, Emma, Avery, Madeline, Abigail, Luka, Noah, Addison, Mica, and Maxine; and many nieces, nephews, and special friends. Janice was preceded in death by the love of her life of 60 years, Paul Allen Powers; her parents; siblings, Raymond Horne, Vincent Horne, Elmon Horne, Wendall Horne, Wanetta Sublett, Elinor Holbrook, Jolly Dea Horne, Juvinee Horne (her twin), Charlotte Smith; and granddaughter, Crystal Lee Gibson. A memorial service will be held at Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home on Monday, January 15 at 2 pm. Friends may call before the service on Monday from 1 to 2 pm. Pastor Sam Waldron of First Christian Church will be officiating. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.jkzfh.com.



