Powers, Karen



Karen Sue Powers, 75, of Monroe, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. She was born on July 6, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio to Lowell and Virginia (Townsend) Lorton.



Karen Graduated from Fairview High School with the class of 1966. She then went on to pursue continuing her education at Miami University. She earned her master's degree in 1975. Karen was a teacher at Madison Local Schools for 30 years. She was very involved within the community. She was an Elder Emeritus and a moderator for the Church. She cherished attending all her grandson's athletic and musical events. Karen enjoyed the time she spent babysitting for her great-nieces, Olivia and Charlotte. She made an impression on many lives and will be missed dearly.



She is survived by her loving husband, Timothy Powers, son, Doug (Jennifer) Powers, three grandchildren, William "Bo" Timothy Powers, Jonathan Reynolds Powers, Christopher Lawrence Powers, her siblings, Bruce Lorton, Richard (Marlene) Lorton, numerous family members, and many friends. Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Lowell and Virginia.



A visitation will be held Saturday, April 27, 2024, 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 12:00 PM at First Christian Church, 4520 Rosedale Rd., Middletown, OH, 45042. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com