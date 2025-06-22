Powers, Timothy E.



Timothy E. Powers, affectionately known as "Timmy" or "T-boy," passed away Sunday, June 15, 2025 at the age of 80. Timmy was born June 18, 1944, to the late Edward M. and Iva A. (Minzy) Powers. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Patricia A. (Powers) Gerding; sister-in-law, Gloria Powers; and brother-in-law, Lewis R. Stepp. Timmy is survived by siblings, Michael E. Powers, Robert J. (Cathy) Powers, Janie C. Powers, Mary K. Stepp, William J. (Susan) Powers, and Toni L. Powers; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as his roommates at the Garvin Road address. Timmy attended Gardendale School and Wee Care Arts. He retired from Monco Workshop at the age of 65. He also participated in the Special Olympics. Timmy loved tools, tool boxes, keychains, locks, and flashlights. He especially loved opening presents on Christmas and his birthday. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family. Timmy was loved so much by his family and friends, and all of his caretakers for the last 27 years. The care they gave Timmy was very much appreciated. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). Funeral service will begin at 11:30 am. Timmy will be laid to rest with his parents at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



