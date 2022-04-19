POYNTER, Shevon



Age 64, of Seaman, OH, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born to Bruce Grow and Miriam (Cliff) Cripe Sharritt in Dayton, OH, on November 20, 1957.



Shevon enjoyed crafts of all sorts, from diamond painting to wood working, liked crappie fishing and traveling with her husband, but most off all loved raising her goats. She was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church and had worked for Shook Construction.



She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Mike Poynter; stepdaughter, Michelle Poynter; father, Bruce Grow; her brother, Wade (Wadina) Grow; her sister, Regina (Charles) Pelosi; nieces, Melissa and Sherry; and her nephews, Wade Jr. and Justin. She is preceded in death by her parents Miriam and Cliff Sharritt and her grandparents, Ora and Laura Cripe.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at PREBLE MEMORY GARDENS FUNERAL CENTER from 10:00AM until time of funeral service at 11:30AM with Reverend Carl Poynter Jr. officiating. Burial to follow after funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Kidney Fund in honor of Shevon. For condolences please visit:



www.rlcfc.com