PRATER, Arlene

PRATER (Jackson), Arlene



Formerly of Trenton, Ohio, was born, August 26, 1934, in



Manchester, Kentucky, and passed away at the age of 87, after an extended illness on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at the home of her daughter, in Terre Haute, Indiana. Arlene retired from the Edgewood School District beginning as a kitchen helper and finished her service as Head Cook at Bloomfield Elementary School. She was a member of the Trenton GracePointe Church of the Nazarene where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, Missionary President and a Choir member. Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Prater, two grandsons,



Andrew Prater and James (Jimmy) Fugate, her parents Roy and Dorothy Jackson, and three sisters, Wilma (Ken) Watkins, Betty (Lloyd) Neal and Joann (William) Neal. Arlene is survived by her son, Michael E. (Ande) Prater of Gallipolis, Ohio, and her five daughters, Pam (Dan) Clark and Melissa Brown of Trenton, Cathy (Larry) Phipps of Hamilton, Debbie (Mike)



Dennis of Bedford, Ohio, and Annette (Denny) Wilson of Terre Haute, Indiana; thirteen grandchildren; Holly (Mike), Angie (John), Aaron (Lindsay), Rob (Jeanie), Paul (Tiffany), Rachael (Dan), Cari (John), David (Lyndsay), Zachary (Shawnelizabeth), Jacob (Sarah), Brandon, Courtney (Terry), and Cody (Breanna); 25 great grandchildren; two sisters, Geneva Craft and Brenda (Don) Larison; five brothers, Ernest (Susan) Jackson, Bobby Jackson, Donnie (Ruth Ann) Jackson, Rick and Steve Jackson; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends. Many thanks to the wonderful people and nurses of Kindred Hospice in Terre Haute. A very special thanks to our sweet Lisa Edwards who loved and cared for our mom as much as we did. Thanks to April Porter, mom's nurse for always being so helpful, encouraging and sweet. We could not have done this without you both. Visitation will be Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Trenton GracePointe Church of the Nazarene, 220 N. Miami St., Trenton, Ohio 45067, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Jon Young officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to Kindred Hospice of Terre Haute, 4122 S. 7th St. Terre Haute, IN 47802 or Gracepoint Church of the Nazarene, 220 N. Miami St., Trenton, OH 45067. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main Street, Middletown, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.herr-riggs.com