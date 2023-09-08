PRATER, PAUL STEVENS



PRATER, Paul Stevens, age 83, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Hospice of Hamilton where he had been a patient for one day. He was born April 21, 1940 in Winchester, Ohio and moved to the Miami Valley area in 1966. Paul served in the Army and then the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He then served in the National Guard. He was employed at the B.O.F. at AK Steel for 30 years, retiring in 1999. Paul was a member of the Gratis Baptist Church. He was also a member of the F. & A.M. High Point Lodge of Monroe, the American Legion Post 218, the V.F.W. Post 2809, and past commander of the D.A.V. Chapter 131. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 528, the Moose Lodge 501, and the Elks Lodge 258. Preceding him in death were his parents, Bessie Marie (McGuire) and Walter Clark Prater; his wife, Mary Lee Prater on October 6, 2011; infant son, Robert Bradley (interred at Arlington National Cemetery), and son, Jack R. Crull. He is survived by four children, Paulette W. Whitt, James W. Prater, Virgina M. (Guy) Gentry, and Tony L. Prater; six grandchildren, Michelle, Jack II, Terry, Darrell, Jody and Jay; seven great grandchildren; three sisters, Etta Bratcher, Virginia (Dale) Hoffman and Sylvia Love; daughter-in-law, Pam Crull; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends. Visitation will be Monday, September 11, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Honor Guard services will begin at 7:00 p.m. by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard, followed by Masonic Services by Jefferson Lodge #90, and then his funeral service will follow with Pastor James Anderson officiating. Private interment will be at the Arlington National Cemetery, next to his son, in Arlington, Virginia. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



