Prater, Phyllis Blaney Howard

Blaney Howard Prater, Phyllis Jean



Phyllis Jean Blaney Howard Prater, age 85, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Funeral service 11 am Friday, June 2, 2023, at Progressive Baptist Church, 4817 W. Third St. Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. (Mask Optional). Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

