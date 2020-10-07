PRATER, Robert C. Age 93, of Georgetown, OH, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at his residence at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, OH. He was born December 7, 1926, in Ashland, KY, to Walter C. Prater and Bessie McGuire Prater. Robert attended school in Miltonville, OH. Robert proudly served in the US Marine Corp for ten years during World War II, in the Philippines and Korean War. After the service he was a pipefitter with the National Automatic Sprinkler Industry for 30 years. He traveled around the United States later settling in Livonia, Michigan, where he met his beloved wife Dorothy Rae. They married in November 1965 and she proceeded him in death in 1982. He lived in West Elkton, OH, prior to moving to the Ohio Veterans Home. He was preceded in the death by his wife, his parents, his brothers, Walter J. and Harold, his sisters, Cora Thomas and Betty Johnson. He is survived by his brothers, James of Georgetown and Paul of Miltonville and his sisters, Etta Bratcher of Middletown, Sylvia Love of Somerville and Virginia (Dale) Hoffman of Seven Mile and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, OH, for their excellent care and support. He was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church, Gratis, OH. Visitation will be held Friday, October 9, 2020, from 1:00-3:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Ave., Middletown, OH. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Cadillac Memorial Cemetery, 34224 Ford Rd., Westland, MI 48185. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Veterans Home, 2003 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, OH 45121 or The Lighthouse Baptist Church, 7085 Gratis Jacksonburg Rd. Camden, OH 45311 or A Charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



