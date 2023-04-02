Pratt, Evelyn



Evelyn Pratt, age 88, of Middletown, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023. She was born May 15, 1934, the daughter of Homer and Grace (Edwards) Lewis.







She came to Middletown in 1952, starting work at Aeronca Aircraft as a secretary. In 1973 she began working at Armco Steel, where she worked as a secretary until she retired in 1999. She enjoyed travel between her home in Middletown and her Condo in Naples, Florida, as well as spending time with her children and grandchildren.







In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by Her sisters Lillian and Helen and her brother, Homer.







Evelyn is survived by her husband, Luther Pratt; children, Michelle (Tim) Dawson, Michael (Rebecca) Hall; grandchildren Garrett, Brendan, Ian, Aidan and Finn; step children, Sara Pratt, Polly (Bill) Woltz, Tom Pratt and step grandchildren Ashley, Whitney and Thomas.



Visitation will be 4-6 pm, Friday, April 7, 2023 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 11:30 am at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the American Heart Association. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

