Press, Lillian

Lillian Joan Press, 68, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Vancrest of Urbana. She was born August 6, 1955 in Springfield, the daughter of Donald and Annette Lucille Jones. Lillian was an avid fan of Neil Diamond, and she enjoyed reading. Survivors include two children, Shawn (Stacy) Ferguson and Kelly (Donald "Andy") Gragg; her mother, Annette Lucille Jones; grandchildren, Tyler (Ivana) Ferguson, Kelly Ferguson (Trey), Kaitlyn (Austin) Powell, Megan Ferguson, Aaron (Sara) Ferguson, and Ashley (Dylan) Jones; several great-grandchildren; and three brothers, James, Donald, and Tracy Jones. She was preceded in death by her husband, Byron Press on July 26, 2020; son, Jeremy Todd "Pete" Ferguson; her father; and her beloved dog, Max. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

