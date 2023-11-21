Preston, Freddie



Freddie Preston, 82, of Fairborn went home to be with the Lord Saturday, November 18, 2023. He was born, September 28, 1941, in Paintsville, Kentucky to the late Roy and Flossie (Jennings) Preston. Freddie was an Elder and member of the Miami Valley United Baptist Church, serving as moderator for many years. He retired from Cox Ohio Publishing (Dayton Daily News) where he worked as a printer and served as their beloved coffee man. He enjoyed golfing, studying his Bible, singing, playing piano, and preaching. Freddie is survived by his three children: Fred (Marlene) Preston of Surfside Beach, SC; Letitia (Perry) Conley of Fairborn, OH; and Medina (Brad) Moore of Springfield, OH; seven grandchildren: Annie (Sam) Freidet, Curtis Preston, Kristen (Rick) Robinson, Brittany (Shane) Smith, Preston (Olivia) Conley, Adrianna Moore, and Austin Moore; nine great grandchildren: Marlee and Elias Preston; Nolan, Lincoln, and Easton Robinson; Riley, Asher, and Brooks Smith; and Chase Conley. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Angie Preston, one brother and three sisters. The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the staff and friends at Our Home Assisted Living Facility in Fairborn for taking care of Freddie as if he were a member of their own family.



A funeral service will be conducted 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 22, 2023, in the Maimi Valley United Baptist Church, 660 West Hyde Road, Yellow Springs. Burial will follow the service in Byron Cemetery. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 in the church. Adkins Funeral Home, Enon is assisting Freddie's family with his final wishes. www.adkinsfunerals.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Adkins Funeral Home

7055 DAYTON ROAD

Enon, OH

45323

https://www.adkinsfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral