Preston Thomas

Thomas, Preston D.



Preston D. Thomas, age 56, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Sunday, September 14, 2025. Celebration of Life 12 pm Monday, September 29, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am- 12 pm. Interment West Memory Gardens.



