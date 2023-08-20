Price (Brown), Charlotte Diane



PRICE, Charlotte "Diane", age 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Brookdale Senior Center in Englewood. She was born in 1935 to the late Charles D. and Gladys I. Brown, with her twin sister, Charlene Dawn (Brown) Allen. Diane married Frederick Dale Price on June 12th, 1955. Diane was a beautiful Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt, Wife, Sister and Friend to many. Her smile and laugh were known to light up any room she walked in. Diane was known to live life, spend time with friends and family and bake "too many" cookies during the holiday season. Diane is survived by her son Scott (Amanda) Price, daughter Lee Ann (Jeff) Spieles, daughter in-law Laura Price, grandchildren Brian (Diana) Spieles, Maegan (Skye) Spieles, Kevin Spieles, Alan (Nicole) Price, Ron (Briagenn) Price, Brittani (Cody) Farley, and great-grandchildren Lucy Spieles, Oscar Spieles, Sylvie Price, and Bentley Price. Diane is also survived by her niece Alesia "Ally" (Karen) Duncan, and nephews Rob (Kim) Allen and Doyle Duncan. Diane is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Frederick Dale Price, son Timothy Price, parents Charles and Irene Brown, twin sister Charlene "Dawn" (Brown) Allen and sister Jean (Bob) Caruso. The family will be holding a private celebration of life ceremony in honor of Diane. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in honor of Fred and Diane Price. "If roses grow in heaven, please pick a bunch for me. Put them in my Grandma's arms and tell her they're from me." Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



